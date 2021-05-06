Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.80

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$38.80 and last traded at C$38.53, with a volume of 2112264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.16.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$36.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.87. The firm has a market cap of C$21.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.4500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -291.33%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

