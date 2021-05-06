Pepemon Pepeballs Price Reaches $180.83 on Exchanges (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 6th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $593,244.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for approximately $180.83 or 0.00316929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00084417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00019138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00064397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $466.18 or 0.00817056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.58 or 0.00102668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,209.27 or 0.09130111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

PPBLZ is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

