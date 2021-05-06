PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 362,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.2% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $51,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 15.4% during the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Curi Capital boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.9% during the first quarter. Curi Capital now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 29.7% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% in the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 29,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.89 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

