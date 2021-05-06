Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 92,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after buying an additional 85,064 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,595,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,201,000 after purchasing an additional 395,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.13. 39,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $3,295,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,535,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,199,072.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $3,837,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,040,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,261,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,103,763 shares of company stock worth $15,821,754. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

