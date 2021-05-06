Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,660 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of General Motors by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 58,510 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2,435.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 17,751 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $2,018,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 33,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $1,201,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.00. 693,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,018,387. General Motors has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $8,476,943.42. Following the transaction, the president now owns 248,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

