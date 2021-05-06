Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $731,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XHB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,617. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.74. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $77.67.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.