Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,598 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

SBUX stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.26. 226,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,418,171. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

