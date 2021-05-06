Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 47 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,969,000 after buying an additional 384,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,225,552,000 after purchasing an additional 113,901 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,350 shares of company stock valued at $70,655,438 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $6.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $253.42. The company had a trading volume of 739,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,862,716. The firm has a market cap of $297.58 billion, a PE ratio of 95.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $309.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.43.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.