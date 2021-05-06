Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Persimmon alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of PSMMY traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,929. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.83 and its 200 day moving average is $77.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.54. Persimmon has a 12-month low of $49.21 and a 12-month high of $90.60.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Persimmon (PSMMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.