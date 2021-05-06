Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSNL. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Personalis from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist assumed coverage on Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.90.

Get Personalis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.92 million, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.71. Personalis has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.42.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,194.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $98,517.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,951. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Personalis in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.