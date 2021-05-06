Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Boosted by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.91. 2,212,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,262,326. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $217.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

