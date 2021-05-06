Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Raised to $40.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target upped by Barclays from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.03. 2,312,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,262,326. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,707,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Pfizer by 113.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,816,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,877 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

