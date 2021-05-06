Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.550-3.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.55-3.65 EPS.

NYSE PFE traded down $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $38.84. 1,930,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,262,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $216.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.80.

Get Pfizer alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pfizer stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.