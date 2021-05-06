Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Major Shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda Sells 14,632 Shares of Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 14,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $560,112.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,080,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,374,670.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.32. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.78.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Jonestrading started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,938,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,396,000 after acquiring an additional 369,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $10,941,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $8,224,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $5,814,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $5,066,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

