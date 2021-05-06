Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,356,000 after purchasing an additional 740,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,040,000 after purchasing an additional 158,578 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,968,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,746,000 after buying an additional 97,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,636 shares of company stock worth $3,156,267 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.23.

NYSE PM opened at $95.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $148.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $96.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.45.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

