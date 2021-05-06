PHSC (LON:PHSC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.18

Shares of PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.18 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 13.10 ($0.17). PHSC shares last traded at GBX 13.10 ($0.17), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.20 million and a PE ratio of -50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.99.

About PHSC (LON:PHSC)

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

