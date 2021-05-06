PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NYSE:PMX opened at $12.55 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMX. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 502,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 82,263 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth $620,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 191.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth $152,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

