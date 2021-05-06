Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Now Covered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie restated a neutral rating and set a $157.00 target price (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.43.

PDD traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.43. 152,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,449,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.08 billion, a PE ratio of -144.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.10. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

