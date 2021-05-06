Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for TriCo Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.72. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.