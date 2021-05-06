Piper Sandler Boosts Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target to $70.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axonics from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axonics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Axonics alerts:

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $56.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axonics has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $64.36.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axonics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $508,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 60,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,382.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $4,361,462.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,144 shares of company stock worth $9,589,987 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Axonics by 58.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of Axonics by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 303,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after acquiring an additional 167,370 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.