Pirate Chain Price Reaches $6.02 on Top Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $6.02 or 0.00010511 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $5.07 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.40 or 0.00555835 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $153.30 or 0.00267617 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.31 or 0.00220501 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000689 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 180,960,112 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.