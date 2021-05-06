Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) CFO Ana Maria Chadwick Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) CFO Ana Maria Chadwick purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $18,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,935. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PBI stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 2.91.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,330,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,036,000 after purchasing an additional 121,438 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,650,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 632,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,542,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after buying an additional 293,000 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,239,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after acquiring an additional 97,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,581,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 210,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

