Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 100,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 55,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 46,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAA stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAA. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

