Planned Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Planned Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

BATS:VLUE traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,493 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.36. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

