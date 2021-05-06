Playcent (PCNT) Price Hits $0.72 on Top Exchanges

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Playcent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001291 BTC on exchanges. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $8.19 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Playcent has traded down 26.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00084001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00019205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00065400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $451.41 or 0.00808382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00102778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,052.08 or 0.09047316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,353,284 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

