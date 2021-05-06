(PLZ.TO) (PLZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

(PLZ.TO) (TSE:PLZ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect (PLZ.TO) to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

(PLZ.TO) (TSE:PLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$26.84 million during the quarter.

(PLZ.TO) (TSE:PLZ) has a 52-week low of C$3.98 and a 52-week high of C$5.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Earnings History for (PLZ.TO) (TSE:PLZ)

Receive News & Ratings for (PLZ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (PLZ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit