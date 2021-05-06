PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,572,000 after purchasing an additional 258,922 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth $147,689,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,284,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,856,000 after buying an additional 409,151 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,102,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,041,000 after buying an additional 89,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $69,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

PNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE PNM opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.91. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 60.65%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

