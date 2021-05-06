Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Price Hits $289.32

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $289.32 or 0.00517758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $2,020.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polyient Games Governance Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00083116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00019207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00065263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.56 or 0.00804515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00102652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,038.97 or 0.09017617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,232 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polyient Games Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polyient Games Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.