PolypuX Reaches Market Cap of $878,478.08 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last seven days, PolypuX has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. PolypuX has a market cap of $878,478.08 and approximately $26,919.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolypuX coin can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00073939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.01 or 0.00272392 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $655.66 or 0.01167230 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00030824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.79 or 0.00766902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,178.74 or 1.00011582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PolypuX Coin Profile

PolypuX launched on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

