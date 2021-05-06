Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $375.57.

POOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $441.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pool has a 1-year low of $212.63 and a 1-year high of $442.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.04 and its 200-day moving average is $356.54.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pool will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Pool by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pool by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its position in Pool by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Pool by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

