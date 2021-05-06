Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.14 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $20.86 million and $6.14 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $13.17 or 0.00023135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00073500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.91 or 0.00270351 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $682.86 or 0.01199489 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00031009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $451.12 or 0.00792419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,913.72 or 0.99973336 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

