Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,840 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

In other news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,733 shares of company stock worth $1,322,639. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Popular stock opened at $77.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.24. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.33 and a 12 month high of $78.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day moving average is $60.11.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BPOP shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.