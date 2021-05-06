PopularCoin (POP) Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 49.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PopularCoin has a market cap of $433,969.49 and $277.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.86 or 0.00618660 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00070774 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,323.66 or 1.00169687 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00046690 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.09 or 0.00195794 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000453 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,157,167,435 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

