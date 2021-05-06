Post (NYSE:POST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $116.95

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.95 and last traded at $116.95, with a volume of 2680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.32.
POST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,849.05 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.04.
In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Post by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,359 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Post by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Post by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,101,000 after purchasing an additional 772,169 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Post by 11.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth $57,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.
Post Company Profile (NYSE:POST)
Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.
