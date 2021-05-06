Post (NYSE:POST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $116.95

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.95 and last traded at $116.95, with a volume of 2680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.32.

POST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

Get Post alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,849.05 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.04.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Post by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,359 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Post by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Post by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,101,000 after purchasing an additional 772,169 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Post by 11.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth $57,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.