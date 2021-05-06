Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. On average, analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.66. 511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,403. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research raised Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

