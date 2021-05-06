PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Director Michael J. Covey Sells 26,048 Shares

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Director Michael J. Covey sold 26,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,563,400.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael J. Covey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $4,791,636.69.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $971,907.09.

PCH opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $63.99.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCH. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

