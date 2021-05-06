Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.04. Approximately 1,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 13,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49.

About Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY)

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

