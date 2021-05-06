Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Sells $392,810.46 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 57,261 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $392,810.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,121,267 shares in the company, valued at $186,051,891.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $854,227.00.
  • On Monday, May 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 182,302 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $1,407,371.44.

Precigen stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.64. 1,062,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.31. Precigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 150.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on PGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

