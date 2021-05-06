Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.96 Million

Equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will report $48.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.50 million to $50.10 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $43.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year sales of $196.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $190.80 million to $199.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $211.78 million, with estimates ranging from $202.20 million to $218.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Preferred Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $67.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.47. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $69.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 29.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Preferred Bank by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,935,000 after purchasing an additional 156,385 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Preferred Bank by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 162,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Preferred Bank by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 26,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

