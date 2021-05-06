Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.10

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.10 and traded as low as $1.95. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 1,241 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10.

About Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO)

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

