Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year. Cormark currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$221.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$212.34 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PVG. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

TSE:PVG traded up C$0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$14.15. 147,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,263. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of C$10.53 and a 52 week high of C$19.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20. The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.22.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

