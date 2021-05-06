Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $68.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Principal Financial Group traded as high as $65.50 and last traded at $65.42, with a volume of 12035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.66.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PFG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 682.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,112,000 after buying an additional 3,781,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,678,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 558.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 677,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,634,000 after purchasing an additional 575,079 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,694,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,789,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.42.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

