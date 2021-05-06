Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,431,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,823,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 172,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 31,528 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,759,000.

Shares of QQQJ stock opened at $31.93 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $35.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

