Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,310 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $73.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.07.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

