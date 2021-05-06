Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 876 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,851,079,000 after buying an additional 179,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $2,359,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $486.69 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.01 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $232.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.56.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,836 shares of company stock worth $7,093,673 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.