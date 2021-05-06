Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHYG. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11,235.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.30. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $45.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.