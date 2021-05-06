Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,081 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

MO opened at $48.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.48 billion, a PE ratio of 134.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $52.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

