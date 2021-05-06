PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Bought by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRG. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities cut their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other PROG news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of PROG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

PROG stock opened at $53.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.43.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. Analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

