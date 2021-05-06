ProPhase Labs (PRPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect ProPhase Labs to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.21). ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 12.92%.

PRPH stock opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. ProPhase Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRPH. Dawson James began coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered ProPhase Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

Earnings History for ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

