PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PROS (NYSE:PRO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. PROS updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.230–0.210 EPS.

Shares of PRO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.92. PROS has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average is $43.69.

PRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

In other PROS news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $105,190.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,176.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

